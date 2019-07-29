Macquarie cools on American Airlines

Macquarie clips its ratings on American Airlines Group (AAL -1.3% ) to Neutral from Outperform on various concerns.

"We think there is likely to be an overhang on American’s stock, given the ongoing mechanics union slowdown and lagging operational and customer performance metrics such as on-time performance, mishandled bags, and customer complaints that persist. We also think that we need more clarity on what percentage of American’s domestic performance (its strongest performing entity, representing 60% of mainline capacity) can be explained by Southwest not being able to be as aggressive due to constraints on capacity from their own MAX groundings," reads the firm's note.

The average sell-side rating on AAL is still Outperform (14 Buy-equivalent ratings, 4 Hold-equivalent ratings, 2 Sell-equivalent ratings).