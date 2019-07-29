Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app

Morgan Stanley (MS -0.7% ) Impact Quotient is designed to focus on the client’s sustainability preferences in order to deliver personalized portfolio reporting.

Provides a framework to identify and prioritize more than 100 social and environmental preferences.

Uses the insights of multiple third-party data sources and proprietary Morgan Stanley analytics to assess the alignment of investments with those preferences.

The platform then equips Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors with suggestions for investment solutions that may better align clients’ portfolios over time with the impact preferences that matter most to them.