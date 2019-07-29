Kroger starts offering Charlotte's Web hemp CBD topical products

Kroger (KR -0.8% ) has begun carrying Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF +9.8% ) hemp CBD extract products in multiple states with a plan to roll out to a total of 1,350 store locations across 22 states

Charlotte's Web topical products will be available at the Kroger, Dillons, Fry's, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Mariano's, Pick 'n Save, QFC and Smith's chains.

Kroger joins a growing number of mass grocery and drug retailers carrying Charlotte's Web and other hemp-based CBD products. In total, Charlotte's Web is now shipping to 5 mass retailers covering 22 states.

Source: Press Release