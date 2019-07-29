Thomson Reuters drops 2.3% as analysts update valuations

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is 2.3% lower in a pullback from Friday's all-time high, and as analysts update takes after the London Stock Exchange confirmed it was in talks to buy Refinitiv, in which Thomson Reuters has a 45% stake.

BMO Capital Markets and National Bank have cut their ratings: BMO to Market Perform, and National Bank to Sector Perform. BMO points to valuation and updates its price target higher, to C$94 from C$87.

National Bank has trimmed its target to C$90 from C$95. Thomson Reuters is down 2.1% in Toronto to C$90.81.

Meanwhile, the Refinitiv deal along with an improving core business outlook prompts Credit Suisse to upgrade Thomson Reuters to Outperform.