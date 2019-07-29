Australia's antitrust watchdog seeks views on proposed Nutrien deal

Australia's competition regulator has opened consultation on Nutrien's (NTR -0.6% ) proposal to sell three of its regional stores to address concerns over its takeover bid of rural services firm Ruralco.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says NTR's draft undertaking addressed only local issues in the three areas and not possible broader issues; ACCC's final decision on the acquisition is expected by Aug. 15.

In June, the regulator voiced concern that the deal between NTR's Landmark unit and Ruralco would create a heavyweight retailer in rural merchandise.