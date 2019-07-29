Performance Shipping -3.3% post Q2 results
Jul. 29, 2019
- Performance Shipping (DCIX -3.3%) reports Q2 revenues decrease of 27.4% Y/Y to $4.6M.
- Time charter revenues were $4.5M (-28.6% Y/Y), the decrease was due to the decrease in size of the Company’s fleet.
- Operating loss reduced to $1.7M compared to loss of $35.8M Y/Y.
- Fleet Data: Average number of vessels were 4 (-39.4% Y/Y); Number of vessels were 4 (-20% Y/Y); Ownership days were 364 (-39.6% Y/Y); Available days were 364 (-38.4% Y/Y) & Operating days were 340 (-42.3% Y/Y).
- Fleet utilization declined 630 bps to 93.4%.
- Average Daily Results: Time charter equivalent rate was $11,599 (+14% Y/Y) and Daily vessel operating expenses was $8,742 (+28.5% Y/Y).
- As of 30th June, 2019 cash and equivalents was $16.7M.
