Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review

The milestone establishes the company's technical approach for a critical design review of the Tactical Boost Glide hypersonic weapons program and moves the system a step closer to development and use.
"We understand the urgency of the need and are working fast to deliver this advanced technology to our nation's military," said Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president.
Earlier this year, Raytheon (RTN -0.5%) received a $63M DARPA contract to further develop the Tactical Boost Glide program, a joint effort between the agency and the U.S. Air Force.
