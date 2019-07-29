Carlyle to wind down $4B energy debt fund after co-heads leave - Bloomberg

Carlyle Group (CG -1.6% ) is winding down the $4B Carlyle Energy Mezzanine Opportunities Fund II after the departure of the fund's two co-heads, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

David Albert and Rahul Culas recently left the firm, triggering a so-called key-man event.

The rest of the team at the energy credit business will stop investing from the $2.8B pool and manage out the rest of the portfolio.

“We will continue to pursue energy credit across Carlyle’s Global Credit platform through multiple strategies executed by our direct lending, opportunistic credit, and distressed teams," a Carlyle representative said in a statement to Bloomberg yesterday.