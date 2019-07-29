Defying shareholders, Nabors keep Crane on its board

Nabors Industries (NBR -4.5% ) board member Jim Crane failed to win a majority of votes for his re-election last month, but the company's board declined his resignation, according to an SEC filing.

NBR cites an "improved safety record during Mr. Crane's leadership of the Board’s Technology and Safety Committee, his well-known success in business, his relationships with senior energy industry executives as well as his significant expertise in global logistics."

The board said it would remove Crane from its compensation committee.

NBR reports Q2 earnings after today's close of trading.