Affiliated Managers -2.5% as Q2 reflects $15.1B net outflows

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) falls 2.5% even though Q2 economic EPS of $3.33 beats the average analyst estimate of $3.18.

Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA-to-average AUM of ~10.6 basis points, management said in conference call (via StreetAccount).

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $219.3M, down 11% Y/Y.

Q2 net client cash outflows of $15.1B, driven primarily by ongoing performance headwinds in quantitative strategies across liquid alternatives and global equities; compares with inflows of $4.3B in Q2 2018.

"We are continuing to benefit from organic growth in illiquid alternatives and in fixed income, across relative value and traditional strategies, and are positioned for long-term organic growth in fundamental global and emerging markets equities, given our Affiliates’ strong performance track records," said President and CEO Jay C. Horgen.

Assets under management of $777.2B at June 30, 2019, down 6.3% from June 30, 2018 and down 0.3% from March 31, 2019.

Q2 average AUM fell to $774.2B from $829.8B a year ago.

Q2 aggregate fees of $1.16B fell 9.4% Y/Y.

Previously: Affiliated Managers EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (July 29)