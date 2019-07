UPS (UPS -1.8% ) heads lower after Stifel lowers its rating to Hold from Buy on a call tied to valuation.

The firm says it will wait for a better entry point before recommending the stock again.

"We have to decide whether our earnings estimates are too low, our valuation is too conservative, or both," wrote analyst David Ross on jumping back in.

UPS sailed past Stifel's price target of $118. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on UPS is also flashing Neutral.