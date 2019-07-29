Rio’s credit profile not hurt by Oyu Tolgoi expansion, Fitch says

Rio Tinto's (RIO +0.1% ) credit profile is not negatively affected by the company’s recent warning of the increased cost of the Oyu Tolgoi mine expansion project in Mongolia, according to Fitch Ratings.

Rio's product diversification, conservative balance sheet and strong cash flow all safeguard the miner's credit profile from the delay and higher project investment, Fitch says.

"Fitch did not have any earnings from the block cave expansion in its rating case forecast for Rio Tinto due to the complexity of the project and lack of full visibility around the commissioning schedule," the ratings agency says.

Rio revealed two weeks ago that difficult ground conditions that are causing stability risks could blow out the estimated cost of Oyu Tolgoi's expansion by as much as an additional $1.9B to reach a total of $7.2B.