Twist Bio up 5% on launch of new product line

Synthetic DNA producer Twist Bioscience (TWST +4.9% ) is up on below-average volume in reaction its the launch of long oligonucleotides, up to 300 bases, that it says is the longest commercial "oligo" made by continuous chemical synthesis.

Twist explains that, historically, making oligos longer than 150 -200 bases is a very challenging due to chemical reaction inefficiencies which increase the risk of error as each base is added. It claims that it has developed a proprietary process for making oligos up to 300 bases with a low 1:1500 error rate.

Longer oligos are useful in drug discovery and development, data storage and as an enabler of certain CRISPR gene editing and protein engineering applications.