Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Altria (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.08B (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mo has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.