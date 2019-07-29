Under Armour Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, uaa has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 13 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Under Armour Earnings Preview: Ultimately, The Sportswear Giant Needs Revenue Growth