Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.59B (-12.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lly has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.