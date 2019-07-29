D. R. Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.52B (+19.3% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, dhi has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
