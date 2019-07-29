Arris launching Android TV set-top for TDS cloud TV

Arris (COMM +0.1% ) and TDS Telecom (TDS -1.4% ) will deploy an Android TV set-top box for TDS' Cloud TV Platform.

The cloud-based IPTV system -- TDS TV Plus -- will roll out starting later this year, first in the Central Oregon cable footprint.

It will let TDS customize the user experience for different customer segments, the company says.

The new box will offer easy integration between the set-top, the Cloud TV back office, TiVo's user interface, third-party apps like Netflix, and the voice-enabled remote.