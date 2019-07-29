First big U.S. offshore wind project hits snag - Reuters

Trump administration infighting is holding up approval of the first major U.S. offshore wind energy project, as agencies argue over whether the proposal does enough to protect the fishing industry, Reuters reports.

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid (AGR +0.5% ) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, was expected to start construction this year off the coast of Massachusetts to power more than 400K homes by 2021 - making it the first U.S. large-scale offshore wind development - but a federal environmental study crucial to its permitting has been repeatedly delayed since April without explanation.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Marine Fisheries Service triggered the delays by declining to sign off on the project's design, as proposed by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the lead agency on offshore wind projects, according to the Reuters report.

Vineyard Wind says it has told federal officials it would be "very challenging" to move forward with the project if the environmental permit is not issued within 4-6 weeks; the company wants to start construction soon to lock in a federal tax credit that expires next year.