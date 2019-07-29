Marsh & McLennan Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.27B (+14.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mmc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.