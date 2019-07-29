AerCap Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

AerCap (NYSE:AER) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aer has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.