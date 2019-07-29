British pound slides further on no-deal Brexit fears

The British pound slides 1.2% against the U.S. dollar to $1.2228 as fears of a no-deal Brexit increase.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) falls 1.3% .

U.K. Chancellor Sajid Javid said he's boosting Treasury preparations for exiting the EU without a deal.

Top aide Michael Gove wrote in the Sunday Times that the government is "working on the assumption" that talks with EU will fail.

Morgan Stanley expects the pound to fall as low as even with the dollar if the U.K. leaves the EU without an agreement.

