WellCare Health Plans Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.16 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.63B (+42.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wcg has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.