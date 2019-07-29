CNX Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71.6M (+17.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cnxm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.