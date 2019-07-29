Mondelēz Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.03B (-1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mdlz has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.