Yum China Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.16B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, yumc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.