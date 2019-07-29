Kirkland Lake Gold Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $278M (+29.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.