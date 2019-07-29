Zendesk Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $192.47M (+35.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zen has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward.