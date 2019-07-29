Boyd Gaming Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+23.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $839.64M (+36.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, byd has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.