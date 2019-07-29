Molina Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.70 (-12.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.08B (-16.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, moh has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.