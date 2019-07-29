Verisk Analytics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)VRSKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $642.61M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, vrsk has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.