Acadia Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETAcadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)ACHCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-15.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $795.31M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, achc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.