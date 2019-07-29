Eagle Materials Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $376.95M (-4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, exp has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.