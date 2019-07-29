U.S. Silica Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-90.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $396.72M (-7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SLCA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.