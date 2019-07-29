A. O. Smith Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $812.29M (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AOS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.