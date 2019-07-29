Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETLigand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)LGNDBy: SA News Team
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-74.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.01M (-76.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGND has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.