Zebra Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)ZBRABy: SA News Team
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.89 (+16.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZBRA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.