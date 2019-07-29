Berry Plastics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BERY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.