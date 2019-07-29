Stocks stay mixed as investors weigh earning, merger, Fed

Stocks remain mixed in midday trading as investors wait for the Fed's expected rate cut on Wednesday, assess the pending merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn unit, and analyze incoming earnings.

Also U.S.-China talks resume in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Dow Jones gains 0.1% -- on advances by Apple ( +1.3% ), 3M ( +1.5% ), and Disney ( +1.4% ) -- retreating from a session high.

Nasdaq slips 0.7% , but had fallen as much as 1.0% earlier; S&P 500 pared its decline to 0.3% from 0.4%.

Seven out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors light up red, with consumer discretionary ( -0.8% ) and communications services ( -0.7% ) falling the most; real estate ( +0.6% ) and health care ( +0.4% ) outperform the broader market.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index closes roughly unchanged at 390.85; the FTSE 100 closes up 1.8% .

Crude oil rises 0.4% to $56.40 per barrel.

10-year Treasury edges up, pushing yield down 1 bp to 2.057%.