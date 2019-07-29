Boeing extends decline as S&P analysts issue downgrade warning

Boeing (BA -1.4% ) shares slide to a two-month low as Standard & Poor's says it may lower the company's credit rating due to the ongoing crisis in the 737 MAX program.

S&P says Boeing's credit metrics likely will deteriorate over the next few quarters and could fall below the threshold of cash flow to debt that normally triggers a downgrade.

Boeing also disclosed plans to sell bonds this year in a six-part offering that analysts believe will take priority over share repurchases at least until the 737 MAX is brought back into full service.

Boeing's debt could rise above $24B before year-end "as a result of working capital build up related to the 737 MAX grounding, but this will begin to decline once deliveries resume," Fitch Ratings said following Boeing's filing of the bond sale prospectus.