Coherent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (-62.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $348.61M (-27.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cohr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.