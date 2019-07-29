Corning Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.97B (+8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, glw has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.