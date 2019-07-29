Eaton Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.63B (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, etn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.