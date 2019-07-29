Westinghouse Air Brake Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (+101.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wab has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.