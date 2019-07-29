Advanced Micro Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (-13.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 8 downward.

