Gartner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Gartner (NYSE:IT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, it has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.