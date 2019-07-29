Electronic Arts Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-98.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $718.03M (-4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, Electronic Arts has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.