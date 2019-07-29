Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETIronwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)IRWDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+96.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.28M (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, irwd has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.