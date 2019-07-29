Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)AMEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ametek (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ame has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.