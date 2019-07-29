Sensata Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $898.9M (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, st has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward.